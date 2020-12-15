Man charged with stealing from deceased man’s bank account





A businessman was Friday charged with stealing Sh178,608 from a bank account of a deceased person.

Joseph Githinji Mutai is accused of conspiring with others at large to steal the money from Peter Kaniah Kariuki’s account at Family Bank on or about December 7 jointly with others.

Mutai is also facing three other counts – personation, uttering a document with intent to defraud, and attempted stealing.

In the personation charge, Mutai is accused of presenting himself as Kariuki to Family Bank’s Githurai branch operations officer Basil Matini Kataka with intent to defraud.

He allegedly uttered a document purported to be Kariuki’s ID card to Kataka to withdraw money from Kariuki’s account.

Mutai had also allegedly attempted to steal Sh150,000 from Kariuki’s account on the same day before he was flagged and arrested.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Barnard Ochoi of Milimani law courts and was freed on a Sh300,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 17.