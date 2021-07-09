Man charged with defiling minor

Justin Ondara at the Kibera law court where he was charged with defiling a minor/ PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Justin Ondara at the Kibera law court where he was charged with defiling a minor/ PIC: Joseph Ndunda





A man is facing defilement charges at the Kibera law courts after repeatedly forcing himself to his wife’s relative, who is a minor.

Justin Ondara is accused of defiling the 17-year at his home in Kibera where she was living on diverse dates between June 14 and 22 this year.

Ondara is also facing an alternative charge of indecent act with a minor contrary to the sexual offences Act of 2006. He is accused of indecently touching the minor’s private parts during the same period.

He is said to have been taking advantage of his wife’s absence each time she was on night shift, to defile the minor.

The victim had been sent to live with the couple by her aunt who seemingly did not want her in the house she was living with her husband.

She is said to have been defiled more than three times by the culprit before it was discovered.

The suspect denied the charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro.

He was freed on a surety bond of Sh300,000. The case will be mentioned on July 20.