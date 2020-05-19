Man charged with defiling 14-year-old girl he was found cohabiting with

A 30-year-old man who was found cohabiting with a 14-year-old girl after she disappeared from her parents’ home has been charged in court with defilement.

Morgan Esakwa Mikha, while appearing before the Makadara Law Courts on Monday, was accused of defiling the minor on diverse dates between May 4 and 16, 2020 in Soweto, Embakasi.

The accused is facing an alternative count of unlawfully and intentionally committing an indecent act with a minor (touching her genitals) in contravention of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The minor ran away from home on May 4, 2020 after a disagreement with her father and her parents had been looking for her until they found her at Mikha’s house.

ARRESTED

He father received information about the place she was staying and after confirmation, informed the police who arrested her and the accused.

They were both taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where it was confirmed that she had been defiled.

The accused denied both charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a Sh 500,000 bond with the hearing date for the case set for July 29, 2020.