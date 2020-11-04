Man charged with defilement after hosting minor who ran away from home





A 22-year-old man who housed a 15-year-old girl after she ran away from her parents’ home has been charged with defiling her.

The minor ran away from home after a dispute with her mother and her parents had suspected she was with her boyfriend.

The man found her at his doorstep and let her in but she was picked up later by the police after her parents filed a report.

He is accused of committing the offence on October 28 in Riruta, Nairobi.

The man is also facing an additional charge of committing an indecent act with the minor on the same night.

His lawyer Evans Ondieki pleaded with senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro of Kibera law courts to consider that the suspect was only a Samaritan and sought lenient bond terms for him.

He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 16.