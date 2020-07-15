Man charged with burglary after stealing two bicycles from shop





A man has been charged with burglary after he allegedly broke into a shop in Kariobangi South in broad daylight and stole two bicycles.

Stephen Oduor Okello is accused of stealing the bicycles worth Sh13,500 from the house of Zachary Otieno Owino on May 9, 2020 after breaking in.

COMMOTION

Owino had retreated to his room before he heard a commotion inside his shop.

On further investigation, he found a gang of about six men attempting to break into his shop and raised an alarm.

But one of them kept banging metals to drown Owino’s distress call and prevent his neighbours from hearing him.

BREAK IN

The burglars managed to break in and carted away two bicycles as members of the public pursued them.

Okello, who is suspected to be among the burglars, was spotted in Ngomongo area on June 30, 2020 and arrested.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo and was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000.

Hearing of the case starts on September 23, 2020.