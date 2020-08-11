Man charged with armed robbery in broad daylight

Edwin Safanya when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man has been charged with armed robbery of a residential house in Kawangare, Nairobi.

Jointly with others who are still others at large, Edwin Safanya is facing charges of robbing Patrick Odhiambo inside his house on August 3, 2020 at around 1pm.

Odhiambo was inside his house with two friends when the three men stormed in and started terrorising them.

During the incident, the assailants stole an LG TV, two mobile phones, a 6kg gas cylinder and a mattress, all valued at Sh63,900. They also stole Sh14,000 in cash and injured Odhiambo with a panga.

Safanya, who is believed to be one of the robbers, was arrested after he was identified by Odhiambo.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of the Kibera Law Courts and granted a Sh200,000 bond, with the mentioning of the case set for August 25, 2020.