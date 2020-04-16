Man arrested with ethanol concealed in maize packs

A truck driver has been charged for being in possession of ethanol worth Sh 12 million that was concealed in maize packs.

The suspect, Peter Lawrence Mwangi, was charged before Busia Law Court Senior Resident Magistrate Phoebe Kulecho.

Mwangi was also accused of transporting restricted goods contrary to Section 199 of the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA), 2004, and concealment of imported goods contrary to Section 202(a) of the EACCMA, 2004.

According to the police report, he was arrested by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers based at Busia One-Stop Border Post (OSBP).

“He was arrested during a routine verification process, and the officers impounded two trucks ferrying goods from Uganda. The trucks with registration number KBU 336Q/ZD0532 and T934ACJ/T801ASW AC921B were each carrying 72 drums containing 250 litres of ethanol packed in 144 drums and concealed in 43 bags of maize packed in each truck,” the report from the police read in part.

Mwangi was arrested when he presented himself to the KRA officers as the driver of the truck KBU 336Q/ZD0532.

Detectives are searching for the driver of the second truck and the consignees of the goods.

Mwangi was released on a bond of Sh 500,000 with one surety, and the next hearing is scheduled for April 21, 2020.