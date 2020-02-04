Man arrested two years after allegedly stabbing his wife to death

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death two year ago before fleeing.

Simon Mutinda Kioko is said to have stabbed his wife several times using a kitchen knife, killing her instantly at their rented house in Ruai on December 14, 2017.

The suspect has since then been on the run.

In an affidavit filed at the Makadara Law Courts, Constable Brian Ngolya of Ruai DCI offices said the two had picked a quarrel before the incident occurred.

Ngolya said the suspect is a flight risk.

“The suspect went into hiding leaving the deceased inside the house. Police officers got information and upon visiting the scene, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the neck,” Ngolya said.

He was seeking the court’s permission to hold Kioko for 14 days.

He said Kioko was arrested over the weekend and no investigations have been done hence the need for more time to enable the investigating officer to conduct an identification parade, take the respondent (Kioko) for mental assessment and collecting samples at the government chemist.