Man arrested for impersonating National Intelligence Service officer

A 32-year-old man is being held in police custody for impersonating a National Intelligence Service officer.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the suspect, Ambrose Nesta Makokha, is said to have impersonated an NIS officer at Industrial Area Police Station on Tuesday seeking to interrogate a prisoner.

According to the police, the suspect produced a fake NIS ID to the OCS as he tried to seek permission to see the prisoner.

He was immediately arrested and the fake ID confiscated.

The suspect was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

In June 2019, another suspect was arrested for impersonating a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer in Gilgil after attempting to con a woman of Sh720,000.

SEEKING EMPLOYMENT

He had identified himself as a KDF Captain to the woman who was seeking employment for her son in the military.

In April DCI detectives arrested three police officers stationed in Kamukunji and Railways Police Stations for impersonating Flying Squad officers.

The three suspects were linked to robbery incidents in the city. They arrested followed complains from members of the public.