Man arrested for bludgeoning his wife with a hammer

By Joseph Ndunda April 28th, 2020 1 min read

A man is being held at Shauri Moyo Police Station after he was arrested for bludgeoning and seriously injuring his wife with a claw hammer during a domestic fight.

Kenneth Leboon is reported to have committed the offence at their rented house in Kiambiu slums in Eastleigh on Friday.

The victim is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Police constable Michael Muindu told the Makadara Law Courts that the victim was visited by police officers on Saturday but could not record a statement.

Muindu was making application for custodial orders to detain Leboon at the station for four days.

He said among areas of investigations yet to be covered include obtaining medical reports of the victim, recording of witnesses statements and filling a P3 form for the victim.’

