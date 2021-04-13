Man accused of defiling six-year-old stepdaughter remanded for a week





A 50-year-old man who is accused of defiling his six-year-old stepdaughter has been ordered by a court in Kisii to spend a week at the Kisii Remand Prison.

Principal Magistrate Ezekiel Obinah ordered that the man be detained until Monday when the court will rule on his bond terms.

On Monday, the man pleaded not guilty to the defilement charges and requested the court to release him on reasonable bond terms.

He argued before the court that he was the sole breadwinner for his family.

He was arrested on Sunday after a week in hiding but detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau found him at his hideout at Kongasis in Kiambogo, Nakuru County.

The man is said to have lured the girl into a bush, sexually abused her and left her bleeding and unconscious and her mother later rushed her to hospital where nurses alerted police.