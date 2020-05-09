Man abducted by gunmen in Umoja was strangled to death – Autopsy

An autopsy report has revealed that Francis Juma Wanunda, who was picked by unknown gunmen in broad daylight at Umoja B Centre, was strangled to death.

Dan Otieno, brother to the late Juma, told Nairobi News the autopsy was carried out on Thursday before the final report was released.

“We were there during the autopsy and it revealed that he died of asphyxia due to strangulation,” Otieno told Nairobi News.

Asphyxia is a condition arising when the body is deprived of oxygen causing unconsciousness or death and said he might have tortured before he passed on.

“Surely, why did they have to torture him to death in such a manner? This is very inhuman and we need answers to what happened,” he intimated.

Juma’s lifeless body was found dumped in a thicket in Kyumbi, Machakos County, 10 kilometers from the Kyumbi Police Station.

Otieno told Nairobi News that his deceased brother disappeared while in the company of his nephew and niece at Bee Center, where he had taken them for shopping and lunch.

“He did shopping while in the company of the two kids, hired a taxi and was on his way to drop them at their parents’ home when the car he was driving in was stopped by five armed men who cocked their guns and bundled him into a waiting car. That was the last time he was seen alive,” he added.

Two weeks after Juma disappeared his nephew also went missing under a similar circumstance and his wherabouts remain unclear.