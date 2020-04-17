Magufuli sets aside three days of prayers in Tanzania over Covid-19

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tanzania rose to 94 on Thursday, after 6 more people tested positive for the viral disease.

As most of the world goes into lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus, President John Magufuli has encouraged people to go pray in churches and mosques to quell a “satanic” virus that can only be cured by divine intervention.

The president on Thursday announced three days of prayers for the nation from April 17th to 19th to seek divine intervention to enable the country overcome Covid-19.

Ndugu zangu Watanzania, kutokana na ugonjwa wa Corona, nawaomba tutumie siku 3 za kuanzia tarehe 17- 19 Aprili, 2020 {Ijumaa, Jumamosi na Jumapili} KUMUOMBA MWENYEZI MUNGU aliye muweza wa yote atuepushe na janga la ugonjwa huu. Tusali kwa kila mmoja kwa imani yake, atatusikia. — Dr John Magufuli (@MagufuliJP) April 16, 2020

While Tanzania has been taking the same measures against coronavirus as other African nations by closing schools, quarantining foreign arrivals, and banning public events, Magufuli’s government refuses to close down churches.

At a church service last month, President Magufuli said the virus is “satanic” and therefore cannot thrive in churches.

“Corona cannot survive in the body of Christ; it will burn. That is exactly why I did not panic while taking the Holy Communion,” stated President Magufuli.

His actions contradict those of his colleagues from the neighboring nations.

Already, Kenya has announced a total and indefinite ban for international passenger flights, banned public gatherings were restaurants ordered to offer only take away services.

CURFEW

Matatus were also ordered to reduce the number of occupants, while bars have since remained closed since March 25 and the government imposing a dawn-to-dusk curfew.

President Paul Kagame’s administration in Rwanda banned all commercial flights in and out of the country for one month.

Worship places and all learning institutions were also closed temporarily. Legal proceedings and prisoners’ visits were also stopped in efforts to contain the situation in Rwanda.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda closed all Ugandan borders with only cargo trucks allowed but having only two occupants.

The Ugandan head of state also banned all public gatherings, worship services included.

Health experts have warned that social distancing is essential to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 135,000 people worldwide and infected more than two million.