CS Magoha cracks the whip on unsafe schools countrywide

More than four schools have been closed down across the country by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha after being found to be unsafe for students.

This is line with the ongoing crackdown by the Ministry of Education to weed out schools that have been operating with substandard infrastructure posing a danger to the students and the teachers.

Some of the schools whose licences have been revoked include Greenfield School in Changamwe Mombasa, Pama Academy in Kangemi, Precious Talents Top School in Dagoretti and a school owned by Christ Campaign Ambassadors church in Kayole.

The crackdown started after eight pupils died and 64 others were injured when a building collapsed at the Precious Talents Top School in Dagoretti last week.

The Bishop of the Christ Campaign Ambassadors church was arrested after police, acting upon a tip off from members of the public, raided the school and discovered the dilapidated state of the building that housed 74 students.

BOYS AND GIRLS

Boys and girls were forced to sleep in the same room, and use buckets and basins for toilets.

“This problem is historical, unfortunately or fortunately I am the one who is now here in charge of education, we are going to deal with it squarely,” said Prof Magoha.

The children who spent a night in custody have been reunited with their parents.

Education officials across all the 47 counties have been directed to close down any unregistered school and transfer the students to a public school near them.

The directive further instructed officials to revoke licenses of all schools with substandard infrastructure, also schools with unregulated increased enrolment and those without TSC registered teachers.