Maalim: Ban miraa sale, handling and consumption to tame Covid-19 spread

Former National Assembly deputy speaker Farah Maalim has called on the government to suspend the sale, handling and consumption of khat, locally known as miraa, as a measure to contain the fast spreading coronavirus.

Maalim asked the governors of Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Marsabit, Tana River, Lamu and Mombasa counties to help in enforcing the orders to tame the spread of the virus in the country.

Since the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China in December last year, countries across the world have taken drastic measures to contain farther spread of the Covid-19.

Kenya has recorded three cases; the first case is of a 27-year-old female student who returned to Kenya on March 5 from the US via London while the other two came into contact with the first patient.

The two Kenyans were among 27 people who were put under isolation at the National Influenza Centre after coming into contact with the first patient.

Kenya has for far suspended learning in all institutions countrywide indefinitely, travels for all persons going coming into the country from all affected nations and employees have been asked to work from home where necessary.