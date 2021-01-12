Lover facing murder charges detained for two weeks.





A Makadara court has given police the go-ahead to detain a woman who is suspected to have spent the night with a 35-year old man before he met his death in mysterious circumstances.

Police told court Joyce Wairimu is being investigated for the murder of the deceased who was a nurse at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) at the time of his death.

The suspect will be held at the Dandora police station after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) successfully obtained orders to hold her pending investigations into the death of Robert Maina.

Maina collapsed and died in the presence of Wairimu in his rental house on the night of January 6.

“There is a need to conduct extensive investigations and record comprehensive statements, obtain medical reports of the respondent (Wairimu) from a psychiatrist and conduct a post-mortem on the body of the deceased,” Cpl. Josephat Wafula stated in his application before senior principal magistrate Merisa Opondo.

“There are some assorted drugs recovered from the deceased’s house and remains of food that is yet to be taken to the government chemist for analysis for further action.”

The detective told court the matter being investigated is serious and requires time to secure evidence and if released before the conclusion of investigations, the suspect is likely to interfere with evidence owing to the gravity of the offence.