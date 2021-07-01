Louis Otieno’s son blasts ‘ailing’ mother on Twitter





Veteran journalist Louis Otieno’s son has dished out more family drama on social media, this time around going after his mother, whom he says is unwell.

Silas Miami, who is based in South Africa unleashed a rant on Twitter on his current family grievances, accusing his mother of being too proud to tell her she is unwell due to their troubled relationship.

“I’m told my abusive mother is very unwell. But this information was relayed to me by a third party because she is too proud to reach out herself. Even at death’s door, she refuses to swallow it and apologize – that is what narcissism looks like. Sending thoughts and prayers,” tweeted Silas Miami.

Miami later posted another tweet claiming he’d been advised by his friends to keep his family feud off social media, only to threaten to block them all.

“Muting this little gem so y’all can project in peace 🙂 I’ll come back later to clean up the filth – HAVE FUN Y’ALL! I have woken up to so many of you telling me to be the bigger person – to forgive – to go to her. I just want to thank those people so much: they’re made the work of blocking them so much easier for me. I will only be accepting advice about reconciling with my abusers,” he added.

Miami has in the past been vocal about his relationship with his parents saying that they have not been able to accept his status as a gay man.

He also opened up on how he was forced to remain in an abusive relationship with his male partner so as to be in a position to meet his parents’ consistent financial demands.

In addition to this, he’s claimed his mother kicked him out of the house at the age of 17 when they discovered he was gay