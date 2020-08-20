Local firm launches TeleSomo App to virtually link learners with teachers





Kenyan tech firm Helium Cloud has launched a mobile phone application that seeks to connect students and teachers, who have been cut off by the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

TeleSomo app seeks to leverage technology to bring on-demand virtual learning to students who have been forced to stay at home since the first case of Coronavirus was recorded in Kenya in March.

TeleSomo Founder Vincent Chepkwony said learners with a smartphone are able to access the platform and connect with other students, buy or exchange books and even revision materials.

“We are living in an increasingly mobile and diversified world. With the gap in the education industry provided by high technology costs, TeleSomo connects learners with affordable and highly trained tutors who share their skills equipping them with tools to navigate their industry,” said Mr Chepkwony.

The app allows professionals to register to offer their services in their relevant fields including Math, Science, Languages, Business Studies, Fitness, Vocational Studies and Arts.

“Through the TeleSomo App, we hope to build a network of professionals and learners to bridge the education crisis in Kenya. It is fostering easy learning between learners and tutors,” he added.

According to Mr Chepkwony, app users can use Voice Search to find services, chat and make calls between learners and tutors in-app as well as use live locations to find teachers nearby.

He added that TeleSomo App is already available for download on Google Play Store for Android users as compatibility testing on iPhone continues ahead of a rollout in coming weeks.