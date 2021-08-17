Linturi denies attempted rape claims





Meru Senator Mithika Linturi denies allegations he recently attempted to rape a woman at a Villa and instead suggests the allegations have been ‘manufactured’ by people who planned to extort Sh1 million from him.

The controversial politician is on the spot after he was accused of sneaking into a couple’s hotel room and attempting to rape a woman when the husband was away.

He has moved to court seeking to stop his arrest.

A statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicates the said couple namely Beryl Aokth and her husband had booked a room at Maiyan Villas Resort, in Nanyuki County.

Akoth says at night, she went back to their room and retired to bed without closing the door since her husband had remained behind interacting with their friends.

She reportedly heard someone knocking around 3 a.m. and since she assumed it must have been her husband, she did not bother to wake up and switch on the lights.

According to her, the person entered the room, joined her in bed and proceeded to touch her in a very ‘unusual manner’ without uttering a single word before they fell asleep together.

All along, Akoth claimed she believed the stranger was her husband until they were rudely awoken by her husband knocking at the door half an hour later. It is then that she realised it was the politician who was in her bed,

“She heard someone knocking at the door around 30 minutes later. She opened only to find her husband standing outside which prompted her to switch on the lights only to realise the person in her bed was not her husband,” the presser read in part.

In an attempt to amicably sort out the embarrassing ordeal, the couple alleged that Linturi gave them Sh200,000 in cash and a Sh800,000 cheque before turning against them and reporting them for extortion.