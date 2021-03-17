Linkoping describes Omala as a ‘super-talent’

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (right) looks on as new signing Benson Omala puts pen to paper on a five-year deal. PHOTO | NATION

Swedish club Linkoping City has hailed Kenyan youngster Benson Omala as a ‘super-talent’.

The Gor Mahia forward has agreed on a deal to join the third-tier club on an initial temporary move between April and December 2021.

The 19-year old will fly to Sweden and link up with his new teammates when he finishes writing his High School exams.

There is a separate agreement to make the deal permanent depending on how he adopts at his new workstation and how he performs in Europe, Nairobi News understands.

“Benson Ochieng is described as a super talent in the homeland of Kenya,” the club announced on its social media pages, complete with a photo of the boy signing the contract documents while donning school uniform.

“Now the 19-year-old is ready for Linköping City. (He is) one of the biggest recruits we have made (and) a player who is going to dominate big in this series. He is fast and smart and finds the goal.”

Omala shot onto the limelight when he starred at the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth competition two years ago. He made the All-Stars team that visited Spain in 2019 after emerging as the topscorer in Nyanza region.

His performances earned him a national team call-up for Kenya U20 in the 2019 Cecafa Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Omala began his senior career at Western Stima in 2019 while he was just 17 years old and made history by becoming the youngest ever player to bag a player of the month award in December the same year, finishing the campaign with 9 goals.

He also added his name in the club’s history books by becoming the third player from Western Stima to lift the coveted award alongside Kenneth Muguna and Wesley Kemboi.

Omala says he is keen on emulating his role model Michael Olunga, who played for Swedish side IF Djurgardens FC and currently can’t stop scoring for his Qatari club, Al- Duhail.