Lillian Muli denies interest in Machakos seat





Media personality Lillian Muli says she is not keen on joining politics, yet.

The TV presenter has refuted claims she will be vying for the Machakos Senatorial by-election on March 23, 2021.

She was responding to a poster bearing her image which has been in circulation with the information she was keen on the seat.

The fake poster went viral shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the date of the by-election.

It purported that the journalist was to vie for the vacant Machakos Senatorial seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

Muli took to her social media page to upload the poster, informing members of the public that it was a fake.

“My name (Lillian) has a double ‘L’ so obviously this is a fake poster. Ignore!” Muli stated.

She further urged whoever is responsible for the posters to put an end to it.

“Enough of this! Stop it!” she said in another post.

The Machakos Senate seat was declared vacant by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on December 23 following the death of former senator Boniface Kabaka.