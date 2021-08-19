Leopards coach Aussems linked with Rwanda move





AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is reported to be on the verge of joining Rwandan club Police FC ahead of the 2021/2022 league season.

Rwanda’s Radiotv10 has announced the development via its social media pages.

#Kenya: Amakuru ava i Nairobi avuga ko Umubiligi Patrick Aussems" Uchebe" utoza AFC Léopards azasoza shampiyona mu mpera z'iki cyumwerueru ahita agana mu Rwanda muri Police FC. Aussems yatoje Simba SC atwara igikombe cya shampiyona 2018-19 unagera muri 1/4 cya #TOTALCAFCL. pic.twitter.com/eayauShEPE — RadioTv10 Rwanda (@Radiotv10rwanda) August 18, 2021

“News from Nairobi says Belgian Patrick Aussems ‘Uchebe’ AFC Leopards coach will end the season this weekend and immediately travel to Rwanda for Police FC. Aussems coached Simba to win the 2018/2019 league title and advance to the quarters of the Caf Confederation Cup,” the translated tweet reads in part.

The news comes days after Aussems left Nairobi at the weekend, reportedly headed to his native Belgium. It was unclear why the club’s management had sanctioned the coach to leave for holiday two matches before the end of the 2020/2021 league season.

After having flown over the Alps and Paris , strange feeling to be at home and watch your team on your laptop … Good job guys ! Now it's time to enjoy some off days with family before coming back to prepare the new season . Next season will be THE season for Ingwe's fans ! pic.twitter.com/OM89N3na7K — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) August 18, 2021

His assistant, Tom Juma was in charge of the team’s 1-1 draw versus KCB in a league match played on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, and is also expected to lead the charges in the final match of the season against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The move to Rwanda, if it happens, will constitute a sudden change of heart for the experienced trainer who only recently announced he’d rejected offers to prolong his stay at the giant club.

l decided to extend my collaboration with AFC LEOPARDS despite other offers. Target : to win titles by producing modern and attractive football and make fans happy . Let us all be focused on the success next season ! Future is bright !

Tuwe pamoja kufanikisha lengo hili ! pic.twitter.com/0bxYaozbuV — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) August 3, 2021

Despite a season bogged down by financial challenges, Aussems has led Leopards to fourth in the league season with one match left on the card, even after the club was docked three points by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for failing to honour a league match owing to a payment dispute. Leopards also made it to the final of the domestic cup (Betway Cup).

A former Standard Liege defender, Aussems has also handled Congo’s AC Leopards and Sudan’s Al Hilal in the past.

Leopards officials have however rubbished the claim, and insist the coach will be at the helm at the start of the season.