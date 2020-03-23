KWS: No entry into Nairobi National Park without Covid-19 screening

Members of the public seeking entry into the the Nairobi National Park will first have to undergo a mandatory screening for the novel coronavirus.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the national park will remain open to members of the public but first visitors will have to pass through the screening centre which has been erected at the gate.

The screening is a part of a raft of measures that have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff members and the park to stay operational during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are taking a series of measures to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff as we keep the parks operational. Visitors are welcome in all our parks as they are serene and open spaces,” tweeted KWS.

The government banned all public gatherings including at public rallies, weddings, funerals and worship centers in light of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

So far, the country has confirmed 15 positive cases with the numbers expected to rise drastically after the 14 day incubation period.

Globally more than 340,000 cases and more than 14,000 deaths have been reported, with more than 99,000 recoveries globally since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China in November last year.

Another of our visitors are screened before entry to our national headquarters, Nairobi National Park, Safari Walk and the Animal Orphanage pic.twitter.com/TFPqG4ufsi — KWS (@kwskenya) March 21, 2020