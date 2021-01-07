KOT urge Uhuru to issue travel advisory against US over Trump protests





Kenyans on social media have cheekily advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to issue a travel advisory against the United States of America.

This advice comes against the backdrop of scenes of post-election violence in the country after a group of protestors said to be allied to outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Congress where members were validating President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Social media sites Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat responded by suspending Trump’s accounts after he tweeted ‘I love you’ to the protestors.

The sites have also warned that Trump could be ‘permanently removed’.

Demonstrators swarmed the building as Congress members were escorted out by police.

As the drama unfolded Kenyans were keen to point out that even though Americans pride themselves as the face of democracy in the world, they were not perfect.

Kenya and Uganda cautions its citizens from visiting USA and tells Trump lead Administration to end violence or face sanctions. pic.twitter.com/rLm81BIkIs — KIPKOREAL ™ (@or__kelvin) January 7, 2021

Kenya is contemplating imposing sanctions on America as a way of pressurizing Trump to accept defeat. — Ja Bay 🇸🇸🇺🇸🇳🇿🇰🇪🇿🇦 (@Geoffrey_Nell) January 6, 2021

Kenya's @ForeignOfficeKE must advice its citizens in United States of America to avoid any gatherings,keep safe and stay put following unrest, chaos and attacks on US Capitol building by Trump supporters.#capitolbreach — Abdub Matoye Gedho (@MatoyeGedho_JR) January 6, 2021

Has Kenya's envoy to DC written to Trump and Biden and demanded that they keep the peace ? — MvitaOne (@FauzKhalid) January 6, 2021

The American government is known to issue travel advisories, warnings and at times accused of imposing solutions to countries where such incidents occur.