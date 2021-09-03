Join our Telegram Channel
Nairobi News

KOT frustrated by Harambee Stars performance

By Nairobi News Reporter September 3rd, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared their frustrations after their men’s national football team commenced the journey to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup with a barren draw at home to Uganda in Nairobi on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

A number of passionate fans who watched the match say the team was not good enough.

Others pointed a finger of blame on Harambee Stars head coach Jacob Mulee and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

 

In the absence of the experienced Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, and Brian Mandela, the new-look team Kenya appeared to struggle against an average opponent as the local-based players including Lawrence Juma, Daniel Sakari, Duke Abuya, and Jackson Macharia failed to click

Forward Abdalla Juma had the best two chances for Kenya but fluffed them off.

Stars next assignment in this competition is away to Rwanda on Monday, September 6, 2021.

 

