KOT frustrated by Harambee Stars performance

Harambee Stars training at the Utalii Grounds on Wednesday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared their frustrations after their men’s national football team commenced the journey to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup with a barren draw at home to Uganda in Nairobi on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

A number of passionate fans who watched the match say the team was not good enough.

Others pointed a finger of blame on Harambee Stars head coach Jacob Mulee and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

Coach wa Harambee Stars anaconnect watu patanisho but hawezi show players waconnect passes. pic.twitter.com/8s249NaAoQ — 𝕃𝕚𝕞𝕠 (@Limorio_) September 2, 2021

I cannot support Arsenal and Harambee Stars. I have to choose a struggle. — Parisien #30 (@zuhumomar) September 2, 2021

HT: Kenya 0-0 Uganda. Scrappy half. A lot of start stop with ref whistle a constant. Tough watch. Not quite happening for #HarambeeStars. Masoud, Olunga not getting good service upfront. Ian Otieno the busier goalie. Newbie Odada trying but likes of Aucho too wise.#WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/G0iMiCgwP7 — Warothe Kiru (@warothe) September 2, 2021

Harambee stars wants to qualify for World Cup when we have a laughing meme as a coach… #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/l1GeVN6VZb — ahmed hassan (@ahmedha74462186) September 2, 2021

Richard Odada is a joy to watch. The future is bright at #HarambeeStars.

Jacob Ghost Mulee should be consistent with his line up to get good results. #KENUGA #WorldCupQualifiers pic.twitter.com/7u9zOO8vOk — Gideon Kibicho (@GideonKibicho1) September 2, 2021

In the absence of the experienced Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, and Brian Mandela, the new-look team Kenya appeared to struggle against an average opponent as the local-based players including Lawrence Juma, Daniel Sakari, Duke Abuya, and Jackson Macharia failed to click

Forward Abdalla Juma had the best two chances for Kenya but fluffed them off.

Stars next assignment in this competition is away to Rwanda on Monday, September 6, 2021.