King Kaka is walking from Nairobi to Nakuru for a good cause

Kenyan rapper King Kaka is on the 4th day of a charity walk from Nairobi to Nakuru to raise funds to provide school girls with sanitary towels.

King Kaka – real name Kennedy Ombima – started the walk dubbed ‘Bank On Me Menstrual Walk 2019’ on Monday August 19, 2019 in Nairobi.

The Menstrual Walk 2019 , Nairobi To Nakuru starts now.

He shared a video on his Twitter handle as he started the walk and has kept on updating his fans all though the walk.

Through the initiative, King Kaka plans to keep 100,000 girls in school by providing them with sanitary towels.

The rapper has called on Kenyans to support the initiative by providing financial aid to buy the said sanitary towel.

Day 3. It rained at night, we are Kinale Wah Freezing 🥶 our next stop is Naivasha Library. Wake Up!!!!The Menstrual Walk Continues,my legs are really sore soaked them in water Wacha nione what will happen Leo.

“Join us or go to our website BankOnMe.co.ke or Paybill 894889, Account Number ‘Menstrual Walk.’ Remember Sh600 keeps one girl in school for a whole year,” King Kaka said.

On the first day, the rapper and his support team covered 36 kilometers but as the days have progressed the walk has become tougher.

They have so far had to endure the cold weather in Naivasha as they woke up to their day 3.

Injury Number 1.

Wacha tukazane, The Menstrual Walk Continues our next stop is Naivasha.



On Wednesday, King Kaka mentioned that he had injured his leg, but said he is determined to finish the walk.

According to statistics on the website ‘Bank On Me Menstrual Walk 2019’, 88% of girls in remote Kenyan schools have no access to sanitary pads.

One in three girls misses approximately four days of school a month, due to no access to sanitary pads.

On average, a female spends up to Sh 300,000 on sanitary pads in their lifetime.

The walk will end with a major concert in Nakuru town on Saturday August 24, 2019.