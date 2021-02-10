Kimani finalizes Leopards divorce

AFC Leopards Coach Anthony Kimani gestures from the touchline during a Kenyan Premier League match against Wazito FC on January 12, 2020 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Former AFC Leopards assistant coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani has formalized his divorce with the club by penning an emotional letter in which he thanks the administration, players, and fans for the support during his two-year stint at the club.

Kimani quit the club in a huff after Sunday’s barren draw versus arch-rivals Gor Mahia in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

And amid reports the management led by chairman Dan Shikanda was set to reject the youthful coach’s resignation, Modo has now made it public, three days later.

“To the players led by captain Robinson Kamura, I would like to thank you for the respect, belief, and trust that you have shown me throughout my time at the club. I would like to encourage you to extend the same to the new coach. You all have what it takes to help the club reclaim its rightful place in Kenyan football and Africa at large,” wrote Modo in his emotional letter that he shared via his social media pages.

Kimani has also left the door open for a possible return.

“It is the end of a chapter but certainly not the end of the story. I am indebted to you and one day I will come back and pay my debts in full.”

Kimani was appointed Leopards assistant coach in 2018 but also served as the club’s interim coach on three separate occasions following the resignations of Andre Casa Mbungo and Thomas Trucha.

Modo commands respect across the local football scene from his days as a central defender. He is remembered for captaining Mathare United to the 2008 Kenyan Premier League title. He also wore the armband for Leopards when Ingwe won the (domestic cup) GOTV Shield in 2013 and also captained Harambee Stars to a second-place finish at the 2009 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

Mathare United and Bandari have been rumored as his possible destinations.