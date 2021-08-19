Kibera-born rapper wins Odinare challenge

Katapila, winner of the Odinare rap challenge, receives his cheque from rapper Khaligraph Jones. PIC: COURTESY

Katapila, a Kibera-born rapper, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, walked away with Sh1 million as prize money for winning the Odinare rap challenge that has been taking place in the past month.

As part of the deal, the winner has also landed a record deal with Jones’ record label Blu Ink.

While thanking everyone who had voted for him Katapilla said; “I do not have much to say but I am humbled because this is a life-changing moment. May God bless you all.”

The runner’s up of the challenge was Ben C, who was awarded Sh500,000, while rapper Real Elai took the second runner’s up position, taking home Sh300,000.

The rap challenge was organized by Rapper Khaligraph Jones and his corporate partner OdiBets.

Jones and OdiBets unveiled the challenge a few weeks ago to uplift the Kenyan creative industry amid controversial claims made by former KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua.

The challenge saw rappers from all walks of life submit videos rhyming to the phrase Odinare as they aimed to win the grand prize of Sh1 million.

Speaking to journalists during the event, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the challenge was meant to motivate rappers, letting them know that they are appreciated and that music was an art and everyone who had participated was a winner.