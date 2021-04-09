Khloe narrates painful experience living in sister Kim Kardashian’s shadow





American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has laid bare the everyday pressures and struggles she is forced to go through living up to public expectations of her and being the sister to Kim Kardashian.

Khloe vented on social media how the constant pressure to have the “perfect” body like her sister’s has always weighed down on her.

“In truth the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet others standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. ‘Khloe is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloe is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be the real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost weight must have been from surgery.’ Oh who cares how she feels because she grew up in a life of privilege. I’m of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human,” lamented Khloe.

She admitted that it has been difficult to live up to the impossible standards that the public has set for her.

“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analysed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me,” she went on.

She says all the ridicule motivated her to embark on a fitness journey but the decision was not made out of necessity to please the public but herself.

Khloe finishes off her lengthy post by encouraging others currently in a similar situation to embrace their flaws and never try to fit in to what others consider to be the ideal thing.

“For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. Every day I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful but I know that it needs to be believed from within. We are all unique and perfect in our own way. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy,” said Khloe.