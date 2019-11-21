Join our WhatsApp Channel
#KenyansVsUgandans lights up Twitter

By Naira Habib November 21st, 2019 1 min read

Kenyans and Ugandans have gone to war on Twitter. A war that is leaving the online community in stitches.

Through the hashtag #KenyansVsUgandans the two embarked on a mission to outdo each other on Twitter by pointing out how one country is better than the other.

From comparing the two Head of States to other government functions, the ruthless Kenyans on Twitter lived up to their reputation as they tackled Ugandans.

