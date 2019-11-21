KenyansVsUgandans lights up Twitter

Kenyans and Ugandans have gone to war on Twitter. A war that is leaving the online community in stitches.

Through the hashtag #KenyansVsUgandans the two embarked on a mission to outdo each other on Twitter by pointing out how one country is better than the other.

From comparing the two Head of States to other government functions, the ruthless Kenyans on Twitter lived up to their reputation as they tackled Ugandans.

It’s time to settle this

Retweet for Uganda

Like for Kenya #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/pwPOWZJ08X — DANIEL NZAUH ,HTS (@nzauh_) November 21, 2019

Traffic In Nairobi 🇰🇪 Vs Traffic In Uganda 🇺🇬#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/feM68541C2 — Kisumu Traffic Updates (@KisumuTraffic) November 20, 2019

Hope we are not too late for the #KenyaVsuganda challenge pic.twitter.com/QuE8j10AS4 — Fresh Pit (@FreshPitUG) November 21, 2019

Uganda University Omushuttle vs Kenya’s prestigeous University fleet of Shuttles … Anyway 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/tyJOlvKoFn — MugamboWaAfrica (@MugamboWaAfrica) November 21, 2019

Ugandan Fresh Kid Vs Kenyan fresh Kid…#KenyaVsuganda pic.twitter.com/tk2pwrKHi8 — Willis Robinson Tabaruka (@WillisGagamel) November 21, 2019