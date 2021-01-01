Kenyans to pay to access the Nairobi Expressway

Pillars for the Nairobi Expressway project are pictured near Nextgen Mall during Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia tour on December 11, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenyans will have to pay to use the Nairobi Expressway when it is complete.

This is after the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development James Macharia officially gazetted it as a toll road.

Courtesy of a gazette notice dated December 31, this announcement takes effect with immediate effect, although the suspended expressway will be completed in December 2022.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (2A) of the Public Roads Toll Act, (Cap 407), the dual carriageway with Class A standard that connects the Mlolongo with James Gichuru road along the median strip of the A8 National Road are declared to be Toll Roads with immediate effect,” read part of the notice.

The notice confirmed that the toll roads begin from African Inland Church, Mlolongo and it runs in the central reserve all the way to James Gichuru road. The road is still under construction and is expected to be complete by early 2022.

The amount of daily toll charge to be paid was not confirmed though previous reports indicated that motorists would part pay between Ksh100 and Ksh1,600 depending on the type of vehicle.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Secretary previously declared three types of vehicles to be exempted from paying the prescribed tolls.

These include Ambulances, police vehicles, and military vehicles.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) previously has previously clarified that a Chinese firm, which will build the 27.1 km road linking the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Nairobi-Nakuru highway, will operate the road for 27 years before handing it over to the State.