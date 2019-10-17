Kenyans siphon fuel from overturned tanker in spite of the danger – PHOTOS

A fuel tanker on Thursday overturned at Mai Mahiu and area residents, oblivious of the dangers, started siphoning its content.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam along the busy road as a huge crowd scrambled to scoop the leaking oil not what one wrong could cause.

In a short video clip that was shared on line, a police officer could be seen trying to direct traffic as a group of mostly young men on either side of the road ran with 20-litre jerrycan to get their loot.

Traffic snarl-up on the Mai Mahiu escarpment road as residents siphon fuel from an overturned petrol tanker. pic.twitter.com/gl6g6pY6Br — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) October 17, 2019

In August, a fuel tanker exploded in eastern Tanzania killing at least 60 people, authorities said, as flames ripped through a crowd that had gathered to siphon petrol from it.

Video clips circulating on social media showed the charred remains of dozens of young men and burnt motorbikes.

In footage from before the explosion, a large crowd was collecting liquid from puddles in yellow jerry cans.

The grave aftermath of the Tanzania incident is what has gotten many wondering if Kenyans will ever learn.