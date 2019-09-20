Kenyans livid after Inspekta Mwala gets away with Sh30k fine for killing pedestrian

Kenyans have been left livid after popular comedian Inspekta Mwala, born Davis Mwabili, was fined Sh30,000 or one year in jail for causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident occurred in Mazeras, Kilifi County were the comedian hit and killed a middle-aged man, on August 26 as he was crossing the road.

According to the court documents, Mwala attempted to overtake another vehicle, but lost control of his car and veered off the road, resulting in him hitting and killing one Ismael Mangi.

The comedian apologised and asked for forgiveness to the victim’s family, saying that he was sorry for ending the life of their son in an accident.

“I am very sorry. I also ask for forgiveness from the family of the deceased. I had not planned to cause the accident. I had no intention to kill, save that an accident occurred and I cannot have left where I was to go and cause the accident,” he said.

Mariakani Senior Principal Magistrate Nelly C. Adalo, while sentencing the actor, said she had considered his mitigation, and, as a result, sentenced him to one year in jail with an alternative of Sh30,000 fine.

In February this year, Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, it has emerged today.

The accident occurred at Makutano on the Nairobi-Nyeri highway, within Kirinyaga County on March 21, 2017 along Sagana.

SIX MONTHS

Jaguar was ordered to pay a fine of Sh40,000 or face imprisonment for six months. He was further barred from driving for a one year period.

Soon after Inspekta Mwala’s verdict was handed out, Kenyans did not have kind words and directed their anger at the judicial system.

Here are some of the responses:

So Justice Maraga’s Courts Sentences Inspekta Mwala for 1year in jail or 30k bond? For killing someone while driving drunk, while Chicken thieves are sentenced for 15years or Life sentence…. Which Type of Judiciary sorcery is this? — Butula’s Finest (@SamMacoha) September 19, 2019

The speed at which Inspekta Mwala case was finalized with is amazing while Pastor Ng’ang’a and DP Ruto driver killed in Naivasha and Busia respectively to date no prosecution and jail sentence. #Animalfarm — victor odero (@vo_dero09) September 19, 2019

Where is justice to the deceased family in Inspekta Mwala’s case? — Count Olaf (@Olaf_Ke) September 19, 2019

Inspekta Mwala sentenced to 1 year in jail or pay Sh30,000 fine for dangerous driving. 30k fine? We’ve got malicious judicial system! — M I S H A K I (@Prylade) September 19, 2019

Inspekta Mwala was drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian in Kilifi, dragging him for more than 100 metres. He’s now been fined 30k or a jail term of one year. A man died due to his drink driving and this is all he gets??? — KaraniAG (@KaraniAG) September 19, 2019