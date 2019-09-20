Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans livid after Inspekta Mwala gets away with Sh30k fine for killing pedestrian

By Hilary Kimuyu September 20th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans have been left livid after popular comedian Inspekta Mwala, born Davis Mwabili, was fined Sh30,000 or one year in jail for causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident occurred in Mazeras, Kilifi County were the comedian hit and killed a middle-aged man, on August 26 as he was crossing the road.

According to the court documents, Mwala attempted to overtake another vehicle, but lost control of his car and veered off the road, resulting in him hitting and killing one Ismael Mangi.

The comedian apologised and asked for forgiveness to the victim’s family, saying that he was sorry for ending the life of their son in an accident.

“I am very sorry. I also ask for forgiveness from the family of the deceased. I had not planned to cause the accident. I had no intention to kill, save that an accident occurred and I cannot have left where I was to go and cause the accident,” he said.

Mariakani Senior Principal Magistrate Nelly C. Adalo, while sentencing the actor, said she had considered his mitigation, and, as a result, sentenced him to one year in jail with an alternative of Sh30,000 fine.

In February this year, Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, it has emerged today.

The accident occurred at Makutano on the Nairobi-Nyeri highway, within Kirinyaga County on March 21, 2017 along Sagana.

SIX MONTHS

Jaguar was ordered to pay a fine of Sh40,000 or face imprisonment for six months. He was further barred from driving for a one year period.

Soon after Inspekta Mwala’s verdict was handed out, Kenyans did not have kind words and directed their anger at the judicial system.

Here are some of the responses:

