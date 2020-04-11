Kenyan hospitalized with Covid-19 in France says he has recovered

A France-based Kenyan man who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus says he has recovered from the disease.

Last week, Stephen Kinuthia popularly known as Wamother or the Duke of Githunguri, sent a chilling message to Kenyans as the country fights to contain Covid-19.

Mr Kinuthia, shared a video from his hospital bed asking Kenyans to treat Covid-19 seriously, saying the disease is real and infects people indiscriminately.

On Friday, during an interview with NTV, Kinuthia said that he has recovered from the illness.

“I woke up stronger and healing from this deadly virus. Thank God, the danger is behind me now. I thank you all for what you are doing for humanity through prayers,” he said.

He pleaded with Kenyans to stay safe and protect themselves and their families.

“Watch your lifestyle, do some simple body exercises every time you are free, move your body… overweight, obesity, Hypertension, etc. raise your risks to Covid-19. I came from the tunnel of pains and darkness of death but God decided, I’m still needed in the society to give a living testimony,” he said.

Kinuthia, said he cannot tell how he contracted the virus, but noted that his condition had improved since he was admitted to hospital.

He went on to explain how he depended on tubes to deliver life-giving oxygen to his lungs, as the virus made it impossible for him to breathe normally.

In the video clip he posted last week, Kinuthia took pauses in between some of his remarks and went on to explain that he had some trouble speaking due to the oxygen being pumped into his body.

“The virus infects everyone. They used to say that Africans are immune but that’s stupidity. It is killing Africans; the elderly, the rich, the poor and all the races,” he noted.

He further urged Kenyans to follow government guidelines to stem the spread of the virus, pointing out that developed nations like US, Italy, France and Switzerland have been forced to close their borders due to the seriousness of the pandemic.

Kenya on Friday confirmed 189 Covid-19 cases, 22 recoveries and seven deaths.

Globally, the death toll surpassed 96,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and the number of infections rose to surpass 1.6 million.