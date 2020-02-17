Kenyan envoy to South Sudan collapses, dies

Kenya’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Karumba Mburu, is dead.

Mr Mburu, a former director at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), collapsed and died at his residence in Juba on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The official cause of death had not been established by the time this story was filed.

He was nominated to the post by President Uhuru Kenyatta in July 2018 in changes made to the diplomatic service.

He was appointed to the post at the same time as former Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Sarah Serem (China) and former State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu (UK).