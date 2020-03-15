Kenyan embassy in Washington DC suspends walk-in services over coronavirus

The Kenyan embassy in Washington, DC in the US has suspended all walk-in services in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak that has rocked China, America and other countries across of the world.

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 consular walk-in services such as applications for e-passport, Kenya identity cards, visa, among other services will be suspended until further notice.

“As a precautionary measure to address the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, the walk in services of the Consular section at the Embassy of The Republic of Kenya Washington D.C. including application for e-Passport, Kenya ID’s, Visas etc will remain closed from Monday 16th March 2020 until further notice,” read the notice from the Kenyan embassy in Washington DC.

The embassy stated that the health, welfare and safety of Kenyans living in the US remained its top priority and that of the government of Kenya.

The Kenyan embassy has further urged Kenyans living in and traveling to the US to remain vigilant and adhere to the precaution and prevention guidelines prescribed by the World Health Organization and the US government.

The Kenyan embassy in Washington DC is represented by recent appointee Lazarus Ombai Amayo.