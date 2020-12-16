Kenyan cyclist embarks on 1000km charity trip





Kenyan professional cyclist Suleiman Kangangi will on Friday embark on a 1,000 kilometre bicycle trip aimed at raising half a million for disadvantaged children in Nairobi and Eldoret.

The trip will see Mr Kangangi – popularly known in the world of cycling as Sule – spend three days cycling between Nairobi and Mombasa.

The charity event christened “Sule’s 1,000 km charity bike ride for children” aims to raise Sh500, 000 from the adventure in support of Aswani Kizito’s Project of Hope, a children’s shelter located in Nairobi’s Kawangware area, and Happy Rock Centre, a children’s home in Eldoret.

Mr Kangangi, who currently rides for UCI Continental team Bike Aid, said he turned to the charity course after his season in Europe, Africa and the Middle East was cut short this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This ride gives me a chance to do what I love, which is cycling, but also to brighten the lives of many children around Christmas time. I cannot wait to get on my bicycle and ride for the children of Aswani and Happy Rock,” said Mr Kangangi.

He explained that the undertaking is his way of giving back to the society at a time when a lot of Kenyans are suffering financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suffering by Kenyans, especially children, said the cyclist, jolted him to use his talent to do something to the less fortunate in the society.

“Since I have always wanted to do something for the less fortunate, there couldn’t be a better time to put my talent to good use. When this idea came to me, and when I found the right team to support me, I couldn’t resist the opportunity,” he said.

The 32-year-old, with support and backing by cycling community in Kenya, the staff and Board Members of Aswani’s Project of Hope and Happy Rock Centre and many volunteers, will attempt the 1,000km ride within a record three days from Nairobi and back with only a 12-hour scheduled layover and rest period in the coastal city of Mombasa.

“This has never been done before and will be an incredible achievement once completed,” he said.

“The children and staff who make up the Aswani Project are delighted that Sule has chosen us as one of the two charities he wants to raise money for. We will be there to wave him off and welcome him back,” said Sonal Sejpal, Board Member of Aswani’s Project of Hope.

“To have someone like Sule think about the well-being of these children in a world where people tend to be self-centred, is a manifestation that there is still hope in humanity,” said Meshack from Happy Rock Centre in Eldoret.

