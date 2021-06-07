Kenya Railways confirm fire incident on train

The passenger train which stalled briefly at Ruthagati in Nyeri County on December 27, 2020 after developing mechanical problems. It was carrying an estimated 1,500 passengers. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Railways have attributed the ‘small’ fire on one of its cargo trains to an electric fault in the engine.

A statement by the parastatal conceded the train which was headed to Nanyuki from Sagana on Sunday caught fire after leaving the Sagana station.

“The electric fault that led to a small fire and smoke to billow out of the locomotive engine was quickly identified and fixed,” a statement from Kenya Railways read in part.

According to the corporation, the train has been removed from service as a safety precaution and to prevent further damage to the engine.

Further, the situation was contained by firefighters from Murang’a county who were swift in containing the early morning incident; hence no casualties were reported.

“Our engineers arrived at the area promptly and rectified the problem, and service is expected to resume once a full inspection is completed,” they added.

In December, a Nairobi-bound train stalled in Ruthagati, Nyeri, after it developed a mechanical problem.

This was later resolved after some minutes. The train had more than 1,500 passengers onboard.

“The crew noticed a mechanical issue with the train that is why they stopped to address it. However, they resumed their journey without more hitches,” Kenya Railways MD Phillip Mainga said then.