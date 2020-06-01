Kenya Forest Service tightens rules for visitors at Ngong Hills

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has issued strict rules on the code of conduct required of nature lovers visiting Ngong Hills.

One of the new rules requires anyone carrying plastic bags and bottles to leave them at the entrance.

REUSABLE BOTTLES

Alcoholic drinks will also not be allowed into the hills.

“However, reusable bottles will be allowed. Anybody found with plastic bags and bottles will not be allowed in,” KFS has said in a statement.

The management said that the move is aimed at ensuring that the forest remains clean always.

The management has also prohibited picnics and parties at the location in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic.

SOCIAL DISTANCE

Visitors will also be required to strictly observe social distance at all the times while inside the forest, the management said.

In addition, no one will be allowed at Ngong Hills as from 4pm and those inside will be required to exit by 5pm.

These new rules comes just a few days after some members of the public were recorded dangerously pushing a car down Ngong hills.