Kebs orders three companies to recall substandard face masks





The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) on Tuesday delisted three companies manufacturing face masks for poor quality products.

In a statement, Kebs ordered WAMNDAS manufactured by Wandas General Supplies, ARAX manufactured by Arax Mills and a brandless mask manufactured by Hela Intimates EPZ to discontinue manufacturing and recall its products from the market.

SUBSTANDARD

“The manufacturers are required to recall all the substandard masks from the market and institute corrective actions whose effectiveness shall be confirmed by KEBS before the suspension of the standardization mark permits is lifted. Manufacturers are also advised to strictly adhere to marking and labeling requirements as per the relevant Standard,” the regulator said in the statement.

Kebs said it carried out a countrywide surveillance on surgical face masks and established that some unscrupulous manufacturers and economic operators were dealing in substandard products.

“The use of substandard medical face masks, or even misuse of the masks, is highly risky because it gives a false sense of protection thereby increasing the risk of exposure,” Kebs said.

HAND SANITISERS

At the same time, Kebs has appealed to members of the public to notify the organisation as and when they find these products in the market through its toll-free number 1545.

“Kebs wishes to inform the general public that it is illegal to manufacture and offer for sale any product that has not been certified by Kebs as provided for under the Standards Act Cap 496, Laws of Kenya.”

In May, Kebs banned eight hand sanitiser brands over quality concerns.