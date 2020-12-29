KDF officer killed for ‘greeting woman’





Four men suspected of lynching a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer in Utawala will remain in police custody until January 11 after police obtained orders from courts to detain them.

The suspects are Jonathan Muema Mutune, Bernard Mutie Muthiani, Kevin Omonjong, and Bwayo Mohamed.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) obtained orders to hold them for 14 days pending investigations into the death of the military man who was brutally killed after a brawl over a woman.

Detective constable Richard Tum of Ruai DCI offices obtained orders at Makadara law courts to hold the four suspects at Ruai police station investigates the murder of the man of weapons killed on Christmas night.

The soldier of the rank of sergeant was walking home in the company of his brother Francis Mwema Muli when a quarrel between him and a couple ensued after he greeted the woman.

The suspects joined in and lynched him after suspecting he had attempted robbery.

His brother escaped death narrowly.

Senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji granted orders.