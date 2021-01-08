Kashiwa Reysol accept Sh800 million bid for Olunga

Kenyan international Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Resyol heads the ball during a J League match against Shonan Belmare at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium. Olunga scored a brace as Kashiwa won 3-2. PHOTO | COURTESY

Michael Olunga has reportedly moved closer to leaving Japan after his club Kashiwa Reysol reportedly accepted a bid believed to be in the region of Sh800 million from Qatar Star League champions Al-Duhail SC in exchange for his services.

The Harambee Stars forward, who turns 27 on March 27, has been on the radar of the Qatari side for the past six months, with interest propelled by his recent impressive performances in the just-concluded J-League season.

Thus, the remaining bit is for Al-Duhail to open talks with Olunga and his representatives so as to agree on personal terms.

It is believed Reysol had placed a price tag of close to Sh1 billion (Euros 7 million) for suitors of the 2020 J1 League Golden Boot winner and Player of the Year.

Olunga, who reports indicate earns Sh85 million per year at Reysol, has had two scintillating seasons in Japan.

He scored 27 goals and provided nine assists for Reysol as they won the second-tier league (J2 League) in 2019.

Olunga went a notch higher in 2020 by inspiring Coach Nelsinho’s side to a seventh-place finish in the top-tier (J1 League) with 28 goals and four assists.

There have been several departures at Reysol since the conclusion of the 2020 season on January 4, 2021, including the permanent move of Brazilian Jose Antonio dos Santos Junior, who was on loan at Yokohama F. Marinos, to Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

If Olunga and Al-Duhail agree terms and he joins the side, he will be the second high-profile player to play in Qatar’s topflight league after Dennis ‘The Menace’ Oliech who donned Al-Arabi’s shirt between 2003 and 2005.