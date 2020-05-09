Kasarani records highest new Covid-19 cases in city

Kasarani area recorded the highest number of infections of new cases that were announced in the country on Friday.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman noted that Kasarani had confirmed four cases, with Umoja and Makadara areas registering two cases each while South C and Irigu areas had a single case each.

Nairobi produced the bulk of the 14 new infections with 10 cases.

Mombasa confirmed three cases, all from Likoni, as Machakos County recorded its first case of the deadly disease, bringing the total number of affected counties to 19.

One Covid-19 case was registered in one of the mandatory quarantine facilities.

All the 14 new cases announced on Friday were recorded among Kenyan citizens, and their ages range from 11 months to 49 years.

Nine of the 14 were male, whereas five were female, said the CAS while addressing journalists at Afya House.

Nairobi now has confirmed 356 cases, with the country having tested a total of 29,430 samples for the novel coronavirus and 621 positive cases discovered.