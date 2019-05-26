Kanye West, Kim Kardashian to ‘trademark’ newborn son’s name

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with three of their four children. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with three of their four children. PHOTO | COURTESY





American celebrity couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, have filed paperwork to trademark their newborn son’s name in a variety of industries 14 days after his birth.

Kanye and Kim applied for trademarks protection under her company so that the name of their son, Psalm, name can be used for several hair, skin, and beauty products, as well as clothing, jewellery, baby goods, toys, stationery, computer software, entertainment services, and personal appearances, reports TMZ.

Kardashian and West welcomed Psalm — their fourth child — via surrogate on May 9. The little boy joins big sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, as well as brother Saint, 3.

COST OF TRADEMARKS

The Kardashians have trademarked North West, Chicago West, Saint West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster.

There are many more applications filed for Psalm than for Kanye and Kim’s other three kids, suggesting that perhaps there are bigger plans for their baby boy.

To file for a trademark in the US, it costs about $400 (Sh 40,500) initially plus another $125 (Sh 12, 600) after five years and $425 (Sh 43,000) every 10 years after that.