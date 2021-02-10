Kangata hints at backing Ruto in 2022





Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata has hinted he will likely support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

He spoke on Tuesday during an interview with a local television station.

Kangata added he will base his support for the DP on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s public declaration regarding Ruto’s presidential ambitions in the past.

“In 2022, President Kenyatta will not be on the ballot so by supporting Ruto, you cannot say that I will be disrespecting him,” he argued.

“After all, the President told us ‘yangu kumi ya Ruto kumi (I want to rule for ten years and then will hand over for Ruto to rule for another ten). So when I support Ruto, I am doing as the President has said in the past. The President by the way recently told us that promise still stands.”

Kangata has been loggerheads with President Kenyatta in recent times leading to his removal as Senate Majority leader on Tuesday.

Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju accused Kangata of leaking contents of a confidential letter addressed to President Kenyatta through the media.

The youthful politician has pleaded his innocence and suggested the ruling political party should embrace the freedom of speech and accept the contrary opinions.