Kaizer Chiefs, TP Mazembe eye Anthony Akumu

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu is attracting the interest of top South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

Despite missing out on Harambee Stars squad that competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Akumu has continued to impress in Zambia where he is based at champions Zesco United.

But the 27-year-old’s contract at the Ndola-based club is drawing to a close and he is thus free to talk to other clubs and leave on a free transfer after four successful years at Zesco.

And according to Far Post, Chiefs are eyeing the defensive-minded midfielder to shore up the centre of the park and as a possible replacement for Ghanaian James Kotei.

Kotei moved to Chiefs from Tanzanian club Simba at the start of the season but has seemingly struggled to adapt, having failed to make a single competitive appearance.

Akumu, formerly at Gor Mahia, has been linked with Chiefs in the past after he scored twice against the same opposition in a Caf Confederation Cup game in January.

He has also been linked with Simba and Congolese club TP Mazembe.