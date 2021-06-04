Kagwe: Kenyans ‘receiving’ water as Covid-19 vaccines





The government has warned Kenyans against paying for the Covid-19 vaccine at public hospitals.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has also expressed concerns that unscrupulous people could be injected Kenyans with water instead of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kagwe spoke at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi on Thursday during the clinical waste microwave equipment launch.

“There are chances you are not even being vaccinated with proper vaccines. There is every possibility that you are even being vaccinated with water and paying for it,” he said.

Adding, “I want to warn the country and Kenyans at large. First vaccination in Kenya is free, and nobody should be charging you for it.”

Kagwe further confirmed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating public health facilities amid claims they illegally vaccinating and charge them.

“In some facilities that have been illegally vaccinating people for Covid-19 and charging them, the DCI has moved in. In addition, we have seen on social media people advertising, and some of them even issuing fake certificates that presume you can even travel with it if you have been vaccinated,” he added.

As of Thursday, a total of 972,601 people had been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus countrywide. Of these, 294,865 are aged 58 years and above. Others 276,658, health workers, 165,881, teachers 152,769, while security officers are 82,428.

The country started administering the second doses of the coronavirus vaccines on Friday, May 28.