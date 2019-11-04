Kaberia: I have nothing personal against Mwendwa

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia says he has nothing ‘personal’ against Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

But then, Kaberia maintains that Mwendwa should first properly account for monies his federation has received from the government before he is entitled to more.

Mwendwa insists the FKF has accounted for each dime, and especially the Sh244 million received to prepare Harambee Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kaberia though appears far from convinced.

“If you are asked to answer 1+4, you cannot choose 4+7 and claim to have answered (the question),” said Kaberia.

“We insist on accountability and procedures when it comes to the management of public finances. For those that have received public funds, they must bear the responsibility to account truthfully and fully for the funds,” he added.

Kaberia’s sentiments come a week after Mwendwa accused him of failing to fund national teams competing in international assignments as is required by law.