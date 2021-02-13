Jux denies beef with Vanessa ahead of first Kenyan show





Visiting Tanzanian heart-throb Juma Jux has dismissed claims he is a bitter man over her ex Vanessa Mdee’s thriving relationship with Nigerian-American actor Rotimi.

Jux who will be performing for the first time in Kenya on Sunday at a special Valentine’s edition concert dubbed ‘The Finest’ along Kiambu road, has been the talk in Tanzania after appearing to diss her former lover in a new song.

Jux was featured in one of Rayvanny’s latest jam Lala, a song that is part of the 23 track in the latter’s Sound from Africa Album. Of the songs, netizens took notice of Jux lyrics in Lala.

In the song, Jux appears to hate on Vanessa with whom he was in an on and off relationship for over six years.

“Ngozi laini, mtoto soap soap. Tumbo la kuvalia crop top. Vaness wa nini, we don’t talk talk. Sitaki shobo nishamblock block.” Jux sings.

With the song dropping at a time Vanessa has been documenting her new fond love with Rotimi on social media which includes the actor proposing to her after just a year of dating, many argued that Jux lyrics only meant that he is bitter with how things have turned for Vanessa.

But speaking to Nairobi News at a press conference ahead of the Finest event, Jux dismissed the claims.

“Man I am not bitter nor mad. That was just a song, people are reading too much in this. They should just enjoy the song. I mean there are many girls out there called Vanessa.” Jux stated.

Speaking of The Finest event, that he will get to share the stage with Otile Brown, Nekita Kering and Samidoh, Jux promised to deliver an unforgettable performance.

“This will be my first show in Kenya. I have been here many times but never had such a chance. It comes at a very special time. My fan base here has tremendously grown within a short time. I have dropped songs with celebrated Kenyan artists and the response has been huge. Having all these in mind, all I can promise is that I will give all of me on stage come Sunday as a way of saying thank you.”

Veteran radio presenter Maina Kageni will host the show while on the decks will be Dj Crème Del Crème who will be making a comeback into the entertainment scene after a short hiatus. The event will adhere to all Ministry of Health guidelines with tickets available at Mtickets.com or Dial *229*22#.

Regular tickets for Singles goes for Ksh1, 500 while VIP: Ksh6, 000. While Regular Couple tickets retail at Ksh2, 000 and VIP: Ksh10, 000

The show has been organized by Spoton Vacation Ltd, Moran Liquors, Whiskey Rivers, Ace Prestige Motors and MG100

The headliner of The Finest, has been keen to infiltrating the Kenyan market working with Nyashinski on ‘In case You don’t know’ which garnered over 5.8 million views on Youtube in 2019.

Three months ago, he featured on Otile Brown’s ‘Regina’ and the song became an instant hit attracting over 4 million views in that period.