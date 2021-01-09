Justice Ndungu’s driver kidnapped, robbed





A driver attached to Supreme Court Judge justice Njoki Ndungu was Friday night attacked and robbed of one of her official cars in Githurai Mwihoko area, Nairobi.

Police said Justice Ndungu was not on board at the time of the incident when the driver identified as Stephen Thuku was attacked.

The driver was not injured in the 7:30pm drama.

The driver told police he was driving one of Justice Ndungu’s official cars,a Toyota Landcruiser Prado, when he was blocked by another car whose registration numbers he did not take before three gunmen who had pistols jumped into the four-wheel-drive car and bundled him to the back seat.

Ndungu’s driver added that the gunmen took control of the car and drove around the city up to Kayole before they abandoned him in Kibiku area in Ngong.

Thuku claimed he lost Sh110,000 to the gang. Police said the car had registration number KCN 117M on it at the time of the incident.

Police are now urging anyone who may have spotted it to report the matter at the nearest station.

Githurai Mwihoko, the area is more prone to crime according to police.